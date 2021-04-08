STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

The 75-year-old is asymptomatic and will be shifted from his house in Kannur to the Kozhikode Medical College. A medical board will be set up to guide further treatment.

Published: 08th April 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:01 PM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The 75-year-old is asymptomatic and will be shifted from his house in Kannur to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. A medical board will be set up to guide further treatment.

His daughter Veena and son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz tested positive on the Election Day, April 6. The Chief Minister underwent testing as he was in the contact list of his daughter. His personal staff have been asked to undergo quarantine.

Incidentally, Pinarayi had taken the taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 3.

Recently, the CM had asked the state to remain more vigilant.

"In other states, the second wave of COVID-19 has already been reported. As for us, the number of cases reported is not declining. Considering that, we should remain more vigilant. In Kerala, the number of people uninfected with the disease is higher. So, chances for the spread of the disease is much bigger," he had said.

Pinarayi had said the government is trying to vaccinate the maximum number of people before the second wave hits the state.

Pinarayi Vijayan COVID-19 Coronavirus Kerala Coronavirus
