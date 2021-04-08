Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The 75-year-old is asymptomatic and will be shifted from his house in Kannur to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. A medical board will be set up to guide further treatment.

His daughter Veena and son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz tested positive on the Election Day, April 6. The Chief Minister underwent testing as he was in the contact list of his daughter. His personal staff have been asked to undergo quarantine.

Incidentally, Pinarayi had taken the taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 3.

I have been confirmed Covid +ve. Will get treated at the Government Medical College, Kozhikkode. Request those who have been in contact with me recently to go into self observation. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 8, 2021

Recently, the CM had asked the state to remain more vigilant.

"In other states, the second wave of COVID-19 has already been reported. As for us, the number of cases reported is not declining. Considering that, we should remain more vigilant. In Kerala, the number of people uninfected with the disease is higher. So, chances for the spread of the disease is much bigger," he had said.

Pinarayi had said the government is trying to vaccinate the maximum number of people before the second wave hits the state.