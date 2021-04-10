STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mansoor murder: One more accused held, cops say he was directly involved in case

Othayoth Aneesh of Kochiyangadi has direct involvement with the incident and was absconding for the last three days, police said.

Published: 10th April 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Paral Mansoor (21), Muslim League worker.

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Police on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Muslim League worker Mansoor of Pullukkara near Panur. 

The person arrested is CPM worker Othayoth Aneesh of Kochiyangadi, Thalasserry police said, adding that Aneesh has direct involvement with the incident and was absconding for the last three days.

ALSO READ | Kerala poll day violence: Muslim League worker hacked to death in Kannur, CPM worker in custody

As per the FIR, almost all the accused are CPM leaders and workers. The eighth accused in the case, Sasi is the secretary of Kochiyangadi branch of CPM. The tenth accused Jabir is a local committee member and five accused Suhail is the Panur area treasurer of DYFI. 

The investigation team said they have got information on the whereabouts of the remaining accused who will be nabbed soon.

The first accused in the case, Shinos of Pullukkara, was the first person arrested by the police. The second accused Ratheesh Kooloth was found hanging from a tree near Valayam at Nadapuram on Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansoor murder case Muslim league Kerala Police DYFI CPM
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp