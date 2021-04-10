Mansoor murder: One more accused held, cops say he was directly involved in case

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Police on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Muslim League worker Mansoor of Pullukkara near Panur.

The person arrested is CPM worker Othayoth Aneesh of Kochiyangadi, Thalasserry police said, adding that Aneesh has direct involvement with the incident and was absconding for the last three days.

ALSO READ | Kerala poll day violence: Muslim League worker hacked to death in Kannur, CPM worker in custody

As per the FIR, almost all the accused are CPM leaders and workers. The eighth accused in the case, Sasi is the secretary of Kochiyangadi branch of CPM. The tenth accused Jabir is a local committee member and five accused Suhail is the Panur area treasurer of DYFI.

The investigation team said they have got information on the whereabouts of the remaining accused who will be nabbed soon.

The first accused in the case, Shinos of Pullukkara, was the first person arrested by the police. The second accused Ratheesh Kooloth was found hanging from a tree near Valayam at Nadapuram on Friday.