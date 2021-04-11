Wayanad reports second death due to Shigella

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A six-year-old has died of Shigella, a bacterial infection, in Wayanad. The death of a Noolpuzha native girl has been confirmed to be due to Shigella. The child was admitted to a private hospital with diarrhoea and fever last week and was later shifted to Sultan Bathery Taluk Hospital but she died on April 4.

“The deceased is a tribal girl belonging to the Kattunayakan tribal colony, Pilakkavu in Noolpuzha. Her postmortem examination at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital confirmed the disease. Recently, a 59-year-old Cheeral native, who died on March 15 at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital was tested positive for Shigella infection.

People should be vigilant as eight people have been diagnosed with Shigella and two have already died in the district so far. Many patients, especially those who stay near forest areas have been sourcing water from irrigation ditch-lines or open streams for drinking purposes. It should be stopped,” warned Dr R Renuka, Wayanad District Medical Officer.

The DMO further informed that preventive measures include drinking only boiled water, chlorinating drinking water sources, keeping food out of reach of flies, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consuming, and washing hands thoroughly with soap and water before meals and after defecation.