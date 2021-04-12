STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali back in UAE after minor injuries in Kochi chopper mishap

Yusuff Ali, his wife and five others had a miraculous escape on Sunday morning after a chopper they were travelling in belly-landed in a swamp at Panangad, near Kochi

Published: 12th April 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

The helicopter carrying businessman Yusuffali M A, his wife and others that landed in a marshy land at Panangad in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

The helicopter carrying businessman Yusuffali M A, his wife and others that landed in a marshy land at Panangad in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who sustained minor injuries after his helicopter belly-landed in a swamp at Panangad in Kochi on Sunday, returned to the UAE on Monday. Yusuff Ali went back to Abu Dhabi along with his family in a special aircraft sent by the royal family of the UAE, said V Nandakumar, director of communications, Lulu Group International.

"His health is perfectly alright. He has been advised rest by the doctors and he is recuperating at his home in Abu Dhabi," he said.

Yusuff Ali, his wife and five others had a miraculous escape on Sunday morning after a chopper they were travelling in belly-landed in a swamp at Panangad. All were placed under observation at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in the city. Yusuff Ali and his wife were taken to Kochi Airport on Monday morning and from there they returned to the UAE.

DGCA officials from Chennai, who reached Kochi on Sunday night to examine the chopper, completed the proceedings by morning. Later, the helicopter was lifted after a four-hour exercise using a crane and shifted to Nedumbassery.

The helicopter was supposed to land at the KUFOS (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies) campus ground in Panangad, but was forced to land at the swamp near the highway due to some technical issues at around 9:00 am.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lulu Group Yusuff Ali
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp