Kerala minister K T Jaleel resigns after Lokayukta finds him guilty of nepotism

The Kerala Lokayukta on Friday said that the minister should step down for abusing the power of his office

Published: 13th April 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel

Former Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel, who had landed the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in deep trouble over alleged nepotism in a key appointment in the Kerala State Minorities Finance Development Corporation, has resigned finally. He handed over the resignation letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Tuesday after mounting pressure from various quarters.

Under fire from the Opposition and facing pressure even from within the CPM over the past few days, Jaleel handed over his resignation letter to Governor at the instruction of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. CPM leaders like M A Baby and A K Balan have come forward both supporting and questioning his stance on the issue.

ALSO READ: Did CM sign order to change norms for Jaleel’s kin?

The Kerala Lokayukta on Friday said that the minister should step down for abusing the power of his office. The Lok Ayukta also made scathing remarks against him after a complaint that Jaleel had illegally appointed his second cousin as general manager with the Kerala State Minorities Finance Development Corporation violating laid down rules and diluting the qualification required for the post.

As per the reports, Jaleel had changed the qualification for the post of general manager in the corporation with the knowledge of the Chief Minister. Following this, the ruling front was under pressure to take action against him. Earlier, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan had resigned from his post after allegations of nepotism in key appointments to public sector units in 2016.

Soon after he tendered the resignation letter, he wrote in a Facebook post that he resigned on moral grounds in the wake of the Lok Ayukta findings against him. “It would be some relief for those who look to suck my blood,” he said.

