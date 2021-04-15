Congress' Veena S Nair attacks CM Pinarayi Vijayan for violating COVID norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition on Thursday alleged that the Kerala Chief Minister violated Covid -19 protocol and continued to mingle with people even after he tested positive on April 4.

In a veiled attack against Pinarayi Vijayan, Vattiyoorkavu Congress candidate Veena S Nair took to her Facebook account. She claimed that the Kozhikode medical college authorities had stated that Pinarayi was having symptoms of Covid -19 since April 4, when the State had gone to the polls on April 6.

ALSO READ: Book Vijayan for flouting Covid protocol, demands Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Veena wrote the Facebook post under the backdrop of this. She asked the ''comrades'' whether or not they would have destroyed her house if she had violated the Covid protocol.

"Imagine if I developed Covid symptoms on April 4 and I attend the election campaigning. Then I stand in the queue along with the people to cast my votes. After turning Covid positive, I violated the Covid protocol and did not undertake any tests. Comrades, would you all have resorted to destroying my house," asked Veena in her Facebook post.

However, the top honchos of the Congress party are yet to react on this issue.