Kerala man who stabbed 15-year-old boy during temple festival surrenders before cops

There are reports that surrendered Sajayjith is an RSS activist. It was on Vishu as part of the Padayanivettam Devi temple festival when the altercation took place between two gangs.

Published: 16th April 2021 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The prime accused in the murder of Abhimanyu, a 15-year-old Vallikunnam, Alappuzha native surrendered at Palarivattom police station in Kochi on Friday. He was identified as Sajayjith of Vallikunnam in Alappuzha.

According to police officials in Palarivattom station, the accused turned up at the station by around 10 am and surrendered. "There were a few persons who accompanied him but they stayed outside. We have informed the Valikunnam Police Station about the surrender and they will arrive here to take him to custody. It seems after the murder on Wednesday he was hiding somewhere in Kochi," a police official said.

He is likely to produced before the concerned magistrate court in Alappuzha soon and the police will seek his custody.

There are reports that surrendered Sajayjith is an RSS activist. It was on the occassion of Vishu as part of the Padayanivettam Devi temple festival when the altercation took place between two gangs.

Abhimanyu and his two friends suffered stab injuries. The victim sustained a deep injury on his back which led to his death. Abhimanyu was a class ten student of Valikunnam Government High School.

While reports claimed Abhimanyu as an activist of SFI- students wing of CPM, his relatives denied it. CPM had observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal at Valikunnam on Thursday.

