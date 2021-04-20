COVID-19: Kerala Health Minister Shailaja in quarantine after son, daughter-in-law test positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja has gone into quarantine after her son and daughter-in-law tested positive for COVID-19.

Shailaja wrote on her Facebook page that she went into quarantine as she had come into close contact with them.

ALSO READ: Travancore Devaswom Board imposes restrictions for darshan at temples, here are the guidelines

"I am remaining asymptomatic. Had attended online meetings only in the past few days. Will be engaging in Covid prevention measures via online and over phone," she wrote.

The minister, however, will not undergo a COVID-19 test immediately, said her office. "Her son and daughter-in-law tested positive today. She's now in quarantine and will undergo a test at a later stage, only if needed," said her office.