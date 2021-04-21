STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Drishyam' style murder: Two years after man disappeared, cops find bone pieces in Kollam house

Shaji, a petty thief, was allegedly killed by his brother and buried near a well there with the help of his mother two-and-a-half years ago

Published: 21st April 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The police received a tip-off from one of his relatives (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a crucial development in the Shaji Peter murder case, police on Wednesday recovered some pieces of bones from Bharathipuram in Kollam, where his body was allegedly buried.

Shaji, a petty thief, was allegedly killed by his brother and buried near a well there with the help of his mother. The police carried out the investigation at the spot based on the statement of the victim's mother Ponnamma, 68, and Sajin, 30, his brother, natives of Yeroor in Anchal.

Shaji's murder, which remained a secret for long, came to light more than two-and-a-half years after the crime. The accused were taken into custody by the police on Tuesday based on a tip-off received by the Pathanamthitta DySP from one of his relatives.

The body of Shaji was found in the house above the Bharathipuram Thottammukku church. The upper area from where the bones were recovered was sheeted and concreted to prevent any foul odour. The concrete was smashed and the police with the help of forensic experts conducted an inspection. Police and forensic experts recovered bone fragments and a sack, which they suspect might have been used for burying the body.

"Only after further examination of the bones exhumed from the place can we confirm whether they belong to Shaji or not," said the police.

The murder took place in 2018 during Onam season. The two had revealed to the police that the body was buried in the soil that had been removed while digging a well in the backyard.

The two got into a fight after Shaji allegedly misbehaved with Sajin's wife. During the fight, Sajin hit Shaji on the head with an iron rod. No one knew about the incident as they were living in a desolate place. Sajin and his mother Ponnamma buried the body near the well in the yard.

Shaji, who was accused in several theft and assault cases, often went underground. As he was the accused in several cases, police were searching for him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala murder Kollam
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp