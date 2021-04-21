'Drishyam' style murder: Two years after man disappeared, cops find bone pieces in Kollam house

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a crucial development in the Shaji Peter murder case, police on Wednesday recovered some pieces of bones from Bharathipuram in Kollam, where his body was allegedly buried.

Shaji, a petty thief, was allegedly killed by his brother and buried near a well there with the help of his mother. The police carried out the investigation at the spot based on the statement of the victim's mother Ponnamma, 68, and Sajin, 30, his brother, natives of Yeroor in Anchal.

Shaji's murder, which remained a secret for long, came to light more than two-and-a-half years after the crime. The accused were taken into custody by the police on Tuesday based on a tip-off received by the Pathanamthitta DySP from one of his relatives.

The body of Shaji was found in the house above the Bharathipuram Thottammukku church. The upper area from where the bones were recovered was sheeted and concreted to prevent any foul odour. The concrete was smashed and the police with the help of forensic experts conducted an inspection. Police and forensic experts recovered bone fragments and a sack, which they suspect might have been used for burying the body.

"Only after further examination of the bones exhumed from the place can we confirm whether they belong to Shaji or not," said the police.

The murder took place in 2018 during Onam season. The two had revealed to the police that the body was buried in the soil that had been removed while digging a well in the backyard.

The two got into a fight after Shaji allegedly misbehaved with Sajin's wife. During the fight, Sajin hit Shaji on the head with an iron rod. No one knew about the incident as they were living in a desolate place. Sajin and his mother Ponnamma buried the body near the well in the yard.

Shaji, who was accused in several theft and assault cases, often went underground. As he was the accused in several cases, police were searching for him.