Lockdown distress: Graphic designer dies by suicide in Kerala's Mavelikkara

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The financial crisis induced by the Covid pandemic took another life in Kerala.

Vinayakumar 43, a graphic designer, was found hanging at his house in Kandiyoor, Mavelikkara, late on Sunday night. Relatives said he died by suicide due to the financial burden from the lockdown induced by the Covid pandemic.

“He was running a graphic design venture at Kodikkal Garden in Mavelikkara for many years. The venture was forced to shut down about a year back following lack of work due to Covid. He also received a notice from the bank for the repayment of his loan. This may have led him to take his life," a relative said.

An officer at the Mavelikkara police station said the exact reason for the death could be ascertained only after a detailed examination. No suicide note was recovered from the house, he said.

The body was shifted to the Mavelikkara taluk hospital mortuary for postmortem. The postmortem will be held after getting the Covid test result, the police said.

