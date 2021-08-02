STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lockdown distress: Graphic designer dies by suicide in Kerala's Mavelikkara

“He was running a graphic design venture at Kodikkal Garden in Mavelikkara for many years. The venture was forced to shut down about a year back," a relative said

Published: 02nd August 2021 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Vinayakumar

Vinayakumar

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The financial crisis induced by the Covid pandemic took another life in Kerala.

Vinayakumar 43, a graphic designer, was found hanging at his house in Kandiyoor, Mavelikkara, late on Sunday night. Relatives said he died by suicide due to the financial burden from the lockdown induced by the Covid pandemic.

“He was running a graphic design venture at Kodikkal Garden in Mavelikkara for many years. The venture was forced to shut down about a year back following lack of work due to Covid. He also received a notice from the bank for the repayment of his loan. This may have led him to take his life," a relative said.

ALSO READ: Twin brothers found hanging at home in Kerala after facing COVID-induced financial crisis

An officer at the Mavelikkara police station said the exact reason for the death could be ascertained only after a detailed examination. No suicide note was recovered from the house, he said.

The body was shifted to the Mavelikkara taluk hospital mortuary for postmortem. The postmortem will be held after getting the Covid test result, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID lockdown Kerala lockdown Mavelikkara
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp