Suicide of twin brothers due to 'economic distress' resonates in Kerala Assembly 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent suicide of twin brothers from Kaduvakulam in Kottayam allegedly due to revenue recovery proceedings by the bank, resonated in the Assembly on Wednesday. Terming the incident as the latest in a spate of suicides by people in economic distress, the Opposition alleged that the government was not addressing the social and economic fallout of the pandemic.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishan, who gave notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the issue, said harassment by the Kottayam Urban Cooperative Bank from where the youths availed a loan of Rs 12 lakh was the sole reason that drove them to suicide. He alleged that the bank trapped the youth by providing them a loan, fully aware that they would not be able to repay it. He demanded that the government should intervene to write off the debts of the youth and provide a source of livelihood to their mother, the surviving member of the family.

In response to the notice, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan said allegations of harassment by the bank were baseless. He said the bank did not initiate any proceedings under the Sarfeasi Act but gave a notice seven months ago after the youth turned defaulters. He added that it may not be correct to interpret that the youth were driven to suicide solely due to actions by the bank. The Minister said an inquiry by the police would ascertain the exact cause of their death.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, demanded that the government should set up a Covid disaster management commission to address the economic and social impact of the pandemic. He said the government should also ensure livelihood for the people while battling the pandemic.

"The government should tell people in economic distress that suicide is not a solution to their problmes. The government should assure them that it stands with them in the time of crisis," Satheesan said before staging a walkout from the Assembly to protest the government's apathy towards the plight of people reeling under economic crisis.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)