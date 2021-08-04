STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Suicide of twin brothers due to 'economic distress' resonates in Kerala Assembly 

Opposition stages walkout from the Assembly to protest the government's apathy towards the plight of people reeling under economic crisis.

Published: 04th August 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent suicide of twin brothers from Kaduvakulam in Kottayam allegedly due to revenue recovery proceedings by the bank, resonated in the Assembly on Wednesday. Terming the incident as the latest in a spate of suicides by people in economic distress, the Opposition alleged that the government was not addressing the social and economic fallout of the pandemic.

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishan, who gave notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the issue, said harassment by the Kottayam Urban Cooperative Bank from where the youths availed a loan of Rs 12 lakh was the sole reason that drove them to suicide. He alleged that the bank trapped the youth by providing them a loan, fully aware that they would not be able to repay it. He demanded that the government should intervene to write off the debts of the youth and provide a source of livelihood to their mother, the surviving member of the family.

In response to the notice, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan said allegations of harassment by the bank were baseless. He said the bank did not initiate any proceedings under the Sarfeasi Act but gave a notice seven months ago after the youth turned defaulters. He added that it may not be correct to interpret that the youth were driven to suicide solely due to actions by the bank. The Minister said an inquiry by the police would ascertain the exact cause of their death.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan, demanded that the government should set up a Covid disaster management commission to address the economic and social impact of the pandemic. He said the government should also ensure livelihood for the people while battling the pandemic. 

"The government should tell people in economic distress that suicide is not a solution to their problmes. The government should assure them that it stands with them in the time of crisis," Satheesan said before staging a walkout from the Assembly to protest the government's apathy towards the plight of people reeling under economic crisis.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
twin Kerala brothers suicide financial distress Kerala Assembly
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp