Financial woes, mounting debts drive bakery owner to suicide in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The financial woes triggered by Covid-19 have claimed another life in Kerala after at 41-year-old bakery owner committed suicide at Balaramapuram.

Murugan, a resident of Shaligotra Theruvu, was found hanging in his house on Friday early morning.

The family sources said Murugan had lost his job in another shop during the pandemic and later started his own bakery shop. However, the business did not pick up as he had expected. Murugan was also reeling under debt and had been in mental turmoil due to that.

ALSO READ: Suicide of twin brothers due to 'economic distress' resonates in Kerala Assembly

Balaramapuram police said it was the family members who spotted Murugan hanging in his room and by the time they brought him down, he had died. Murugan's wife told the police that the bakery shop that he had started was not doing good business and her husband was worried over that.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)