STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Govt Medical Officers Association urges CM Vijayan to step up security at hospitals

KGMOA asked thestate government to recognise all healthcare institutions under Kerala State Health Services as special security zones under Section 83 of the Kerala Police Act 2011.

Published: 08th August 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after a duty doctor was attacked at Fort Taluk hospital here, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) on Sunday petitioned the Chief Minister to increase the security at hospitals and submitted a set of suggestions.

The KGMOA said the facilities at hospitals were inadequate to prevent attacks resulting in affecting the smooth delivery of essential medical care to common people.

"The repeated incidents of hospital attacks in the recent past have demoralised doctors who have been tirelessly working in the forefront to control the Covid pandemic. We are sure that you understand the gravity of the situation and will see to it that such untoward incidents are not repeated," the Association said in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Police had on Friday arrested two people for attacking a duty doctor and a security guard at the Fort Taluk hospital on Thursday night.

As part of the suggestions, KGMOA asked thestate government to recognise all healthcare institutions under Kerala State Health Services as special security zones under Section 83 of the Kerala Police Act 2011.

"Police Aid posts should be established in all hospitals having casualty service.

Infrastructure facilities of healthcare institutions should be improved to enhance security.

Security cameras should be established and adequate security staff should be posted in all healthcare institutions.

Post of security staff must be created in major hospitals," the letter said.

The doctors also demanded that all cases of hospital attacks should be charged under Hospital Protection Act (The Kerala Health Service Persons and Healthcare Services Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act 2012 and sought prompt action against the culprits of hospital violence.

The KGMOA also sought efficient steps to reduce the heavy rush and long queues in healthcare institutions.

"The patient load in most healthcare institutions is unmanageable due to improper staff patterns Doctors and paramedical staff are inadequate for the increased patient load. Necessary steps should be taken to assess the patient load of individual institutions and increase the number of posts accordingly," the KGMOA said.

On Thursday night, the two accused attacked the duty doctor and verbally abused her.

The accused were at the hospital to get their wounds caused during a drunken brawl treated.

Police said they refused to wait and started abusing the doctor and attacked her and the security guard.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Govt Medical Officers Association attack on doctors security at hospitals Kerala CM
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp