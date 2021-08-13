'Eesho' movie row: Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking not to issue censor certificate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA) seeking a directive to the centre government not to issue a censorship certificate to the Malayalam film 'Eesho' directed by Nadirsha.

The petitioner submitted that the Christian community in Kerala has been pained and disturbed when the filmmakers released an advertisement about the movie titled 'Eesho' with the tag "Not from the Bible'. This film is made in deprivation of public interest.

'Eesho' is Malayalam for Jesus.

The court observed that it cannot entertain a petition on such flimsy grounds.

The court orally observed that the tag line along with the title itself make it clear that it's not from the Bible. The tagline was used to avoid such confusion among people, the court said, adding it cannot interfere in this matter just because the title relates to god's name.

The first look of the new movie with actor Jayasurya in the lead role was released three months ago. The tagline of the film was ‘Not from the Bible’. Many Christian associations had come forward protesting against the title and tagline of the movie.

