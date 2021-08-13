STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

'Eesho' movie row: Kerala HC dismisses plea seeking not to issue censor certificate

The petitioner said the Christian community in Kerala has been pained when the filmmakers released an advertisement about the movie titled 'Eesho' with the tag "Not from the Bible'.

Published: 13th August 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

The court observed that it cannot entertain a petition on such flimsy grounds.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA) seeking a directive to the centre government not to issue a censorship certificate to the Malayalam film 'Eesho' directed by Nadirsha.

The petitioner submitted that the Christian community in Kerala has been pained and disturbed when the filmmakers released an advertisement about the movie titled 'Eesho' with the tag "Not from the Bible'. This film is made in deprivation of public interest. 

ALSO READ | ‘Eesho’ won’t hurt religious sentiments, says Nadirsha

'Eesho' is Malayalam for Jesus.

The court observed that it cannot entertain a petition on such flimsy grounds.

The court orally observed that the tag line along with the title itself make it clear that it's not from the Bible. The tagline was used to avoid such confusion among people, the court said, adding it cannot interfere in this matter just because the title relates to god's name.

The first look of the new movie with actor Jayasurya in the lead role was released three months ago. The tagline of the film was ‘Not from the Bible’. Many Christian associations had come forward protesting against the title and tagline of the movie.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eesho movie Esho movie row Kerala High Court
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp