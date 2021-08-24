STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man who took two shots of vaccine dies after Covid infection

He was infected with Covid and was admitted to a private hospital in Kunnamkulam, near to his workplace, and was under treatment for 6 days.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/THRISSUR: A staff at Guruvayur Devaswom board who had died on Sunday after being infected with Covid had taken two doses of vaccination. 

P Babu, a native of Vellalasserry, Chathamangalam here had died on August 22 at a private hospital. He was infected with Covid and was admitted to a private hospital in Kunnamkulam, near to his workplace and was under treatment for 6 days. When the condition worsened and there was no ventilator facility, he was shifted to Kozhikode hospital and was in ICU for four days before death. 

Though relatives say that Babu had not recovered from Covid, the gram panchayat president was of the opinion that the deceased had turned Covid negative but Pneumonia caused the death. "He had taken the second dose of vaccine a month back. He had no other illness as well. Still, he was infected and died. His funeral was held abiding by Covid protocol. Only three persons had seen the body in the PPE kit. If he had turned negative, why others were not allowed to see the mortal remains," asked Prakashan T, Babu's relative. 

Meanwhile, Chathamangalam gram panchayat president Gafoor told that Babu had turned Covid negative but the situation worsened after developing pneumonia. When The New Indian Express contacted Chathamangalam medical officer, he responded that he cannot confirm anything without looking at the records. But the medical officer hinted at suspected post covid complication. 

Kozhikode district medical officer (DMO) is unaware of the incident. "We all are in total confusion. How he died is still worrying us. He had not turned Covid negative," affirmed Valsan, another relative of Babu. 

