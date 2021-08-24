STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

India does not have sufficient data to decide on Covid booster dose: Experts

The WHO has, however, sought a two-month halt on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines in view of severely constrained vaccine availability around the globe.

Published: 24th August 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Covid vaccine. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Not enough data has been generated locally to decide on the need for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for those fully inoculated, say experts amid the possibility of a third wave of the viral disease hitting the country between September and October.

An expert panel set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has predicted that the third wave of COVID-19 can hit the country anytime between September and October and suggested significantly ramping up the vaccination pace.

The World Health Organisation has, however, sought a two-month halt on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines in view of severely constrained vaccine availability around the globe.

ALSO READ | 84-day gap between two Covishield  doses based on vaccine availability or efficacy? Kerala HC asks Centre

"India will decide on booster dose based on scientific evidence generated locally. Studies are already underway to determine the need and timing of booster for currently used vaccines in the country," said Dr N K Arora, chairman of the COVID-19 working group of NTAGI.

The need for booster doses will be determined by the epidemiology of the Covid infection in the country besides the durability of protection provided by the current dosage regime of the vaccines.

"Any booster dose regime has also to ensure that adverse events are not associated with boosting," Arora said.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said there is no definite evidence to suggest currently that there is a need to give booster shots to those who have been vaccinated in the past.

"Current data suggests that the vaccines are effective in preventing severe disease and death in those who have been vaccinated, even against the Delta variant.

​ALSO READ | Inquiry ordered after two women die from vaccine-related complications in Kerala

"Also, we should vaccinate those who have not even received a single dose and are in the high risk category first so as to prevent severe disease and death in the upcoming wave. Currently, booster shots are not required and as more data emerges it will then be clear when and what type of booster shot is required," he said.

A number of countries including the US and Israel are planning to offer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has discussed the issue of giving booster vaccine dose and it is being looked into very deeply, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul had said earlier this month.

He had said it must be taken as a work in progress as science is still emerging in this area.

Responding to a question on the need for giving booster COVID-19 vaccine dose, Paul had said, "I would say we are watching the science for the need for such an imperative very carefully.

Global work as well as you may know that certain studies in the country are being instituted and we are looking at it very deeply," he said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers workers getting inoculated and inoculation of frontline workers started from February 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Covid 19 Boosters
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp