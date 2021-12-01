STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron scare: Kerala nurse ends life as prospects of joining new job in Sweden get scuttled

Published: 01st December 2021 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

KOTTAYAM: The scare triggered by the new Covid-19 variant Omicron forced a 27-year-old nurse in the Kottayam district of Kerala to take her life as her plans to fly to Sweden, where she has landed a job, were plunged in uncertainty following travel bans and restrictions imposed by several countries, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nimmy of Manimala Vazhoor East Aanakuthi.

Nimmy has been working as a nurse in a hospital in Karnataka. Recently, she landed a job as a nurse in Sweden. She was eagerly making arrangements for her forthcoming journey when cases of the new Covid variant broke out in Botswana and other parts of the world.

With several countries imposing travel bans and restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, Nimmy found her travel plans to Sweden scuttled. Some reports said that her husband Roshan had also lost his job recently. Hence, the couple were relying on Nimmy's new job to sustain their life.

Against this backdrop, Nimmy was found dead, by hanging, at her in-law's house on the night of November 28. She was rushed to a private hospital but was declared brought dead.

Nimmy's father Prakashan, in his complaint lodged with the police, has claimed that there were no issues for Nimmy at her in-law's place. Even a day ahead of her death, Prakashan had visited Roshan's house and stayed there for a night before returning.

Manimala police said that Nimmy's mother Mariamma works in Israel and the family is waiting for her arrival to conduct the funeral service.


(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

