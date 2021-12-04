STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After Kerala govt's warning, number of unvaccinated teachers comes down to 1707 from 5,000

The highest number of teachers and non teaching staff who have not taken Covid vaccine is in Malappuram while the lowest is in Wayanad. 

Published: 04th December 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient, representational image

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

T'PURAM: A total of 1707 teachers and non teaching staff in the state have not taken Covid vaccine, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Saturday. These employees have been served show cause notice and those who do not give satisfactory reasons will be asked to go on leave without pay, he added.

After the government toughened its stance against unvaccinated school staff, their number dwindled from over 5,000 last week to 1,707. The highest number of teachers and non teaching staff who have not taken Covid vaccine is in Malappuram while the lowest is in Wayanad. 

Of the 1,707 unvaccinated staff, majority of them (1255) are in the Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School sections. While 223 teaching and non-teaching staff in the Higher Secondary section have not taken the vaccine, the un-vaccinated staff in Vocational Higher Secondary section is 229.

ALSO READ | Kerala government to name and shame unvaccinated teachers, says general education minister V Sivankutty

Even though the government had earlier decided to publicise the names of the teaching and non teaching staff, it decided against such a move owing to pleas from teachers' unions. The government instead released district-wise figures of the unvaccinated staff.

The Minister also said that differently abled students in schools and special schools can attend offline classes from December 8. School uniform will be made compulsory from December 13. Owing to seat shortage, 72 new Plus one batches have been sanctioned in the state, Sivankutty said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 in Kerala Coronavirus COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Vaccine in India Kerala government Kerala Vaccine Drive
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp