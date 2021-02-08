STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Job scam: New audio clip of Saritha turns up heat on LDF govt over 'backdoor entry'

The audio clip was recorded by one of the complainants, who had approached the cops alleging that Saritha and two others had cheated him by offering him jobs in Bevco and tourism department.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:02 PM

Saritha S nair

Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala government is in a dock over the backdoor entry allegations. In a recently unearthed audio clip, solar scam accused Saritha S Nair is reportedly heard convincing job seekers about government employment possibilities with the help of politicians. The clip was released as part of the probe launched by Neyyattinkara Police where a case has been registered. 

The audio clip was recorded by one of the complainants, who had approached the cops alleging that Saritha and two others had cheated him by offering him jobs in the Bevco and Kerala Tourism Development Corporation. 

In the clip, the woman is heard assuring the complainant that she can provide him with a government job with assistance from the politicians and bureaucrats. She further claims that she has already placed four persons in the Aarogya Kerala Mission. Those who secure these jobs are supposed to remain loyal to the party, the woman is heard saying, further adding that those government officials, who facilitated the fraud, should be kept safe. 

ALSO READ | Kerala has seen 'Kumbh Mela' of backdoor appointments in last five years: Ramesh Chennithala

The audio recording could pose a new challenge before the Left government that is already under fire for the alleged regularisation of temporary staff in various departments. Compounding these woes further, the latest was in the form of recruitment of the wife of former CPM MP as an assistant professor at Kalady University. Ninitha Kanichery's employability became a contentious topic after three subject experts, who were on the interview panel, questioned her selection. 

