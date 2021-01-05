STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JD(S)-LJD merger likely before Kerala assembly elections 2021

Preliminary discussions on merger were held but these got stuck on issues like the post of state president and district-level office-bearers.

JD(S) state president Mathew T Thomas and other leaders coming out of a hotel in Kochi on Sunday after the merger meeting of Janata Dal (S) and Loktantrik Janata Dal. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The local body poll results have rekindled the proposed merger of Janata Dal (Secular) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in Kerala ahead of the assembly elections. The recently concluded three-tier civic body elections have proved that the two LDF constituents could improve their vote share only if they come together.

Though LDF had given deserving consideration to its allies, the splinter groups failed to make satisfactory gains in the elections. This has prompted the state leaders of the two parties to speed up the unification ahead of the assembly election.

Preliminary discussions on merger were held but these got stuck on issues like the post of state president and district-level office-bearers. Earlier, JD(S) had demanded that its nominee be made the state president, but LJD rejected it, causing the deadlock. However, the state leaders of both parties have now taken a liberal stance.

The JD(S) has already reviewed the local body poll results and discussed the proposed merger. "With the local body election results showing a poor performance by both parties despite LDF sweeping the state, the party state leadership thinks the merger is necessary. And a formula to resolve the deadlock will be chalked out," said a party functionary.

Though the state witnessed an LDF wave in the local body elections, both parties lost nine seats each as compared to the 2015 elections. Then, JD(S) had won 81 seats and JD(U) -- parent party of LJD -- 97 seats. But the number of seats of JD(S) came down to 72 this time and LJD's to 88.

Following this, leaders of both parties believe that the unification will mutually benefit them and give them more bargaining power in the coalition.

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership is also pushing for their merger to prevent possible wrangling over seat allocation among its allies in the upcoming assembly poll. As a pressure tactic, CPM is likely to inform the parties that it would take over the Vadakara assembly seat if they do not end the tussle for it.

JD(S) state ad-hoc committee president Mathew T Thomas said the party has already expressed its willingness for the merger. "The LJD leadership has also responded positively to the proposal. However, the merger talks got stuck over certain demands raised by some leaders. We are ready to resolve the issue through talks if they are ready to follow the national leadership's merger plan. Sharing of the posts of state and district office-bearers and committee members can be decided through discussion," he said.

The second round of discussion between leaders of the two parties will be held soon and the merger is possible before the assembly elections, he added.

A senior LJD leader said the merger is necessary as it will benefit both parties. With the inclusion of the Jose faction of Kerala Congress (M) in LDF, allocation of assembly seats will be a hurdle for the front. 

If the LJD-JD(S) merger happens, it will help in the smooth allocation of seats. Further, JD(S) will have more bargaining power after the merger, he added.

He added that the demand for the state president post was raised before LJD state president Sreyams Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha. The party will not insist on the post and is ready to resolve the other issues through discussions.

