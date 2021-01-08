Opposition boycotts Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's policy address in assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Governor Arif Mohammed Khan started the policy address of the LDF government at the 22nd session of Kerala Assembly on Friday, protest from the opposition UDF MLAs led to ruckus.

The Governor's speech was interrupted by constant sloganeering from the opposition prompting him to take pauses twice.

"You have raised and chanted enough slogans. Please let me do my constitutional duty. Do not interrupt me," the Kerala Governor told the UDF MLAs.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala rose from his seat and accused the government of being 'corrupt'.

Ten minutes into the Governor's address, UDF MLAs staged a walkout and boycotted the policy address.

The address began with the impact of Covid-19 on the social and economic situation of the state. The economic impact is estimated at Rs 80,000 crore deficit in state GDP.

The Governor is likely to read the opinion of the state, which has unanimously passed a resolution against the laws enacted by the union government, on the issue. The government had sent the copy of the policy address to governor the other day.

In an interview to The New Indian Express the Governor said he valued dissent in democracy but it should be done to build a consensus and not provoke conflict.

Both LDF and UDF were at loggerheads with the Governor for his decision to turn down the state government's request to convene a special session on August 23. The issue was resolved after he later

gave the nod later.