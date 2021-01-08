STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Opposition boycotts Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's policy address in assembly

Ten minutes into Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's address, UDF MLAs staged a walkout and boycotted the policy address.

Published: 08th January 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition MLAs protesting inside Kerala Assembly premise after boycotting the Governor's policy address. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Opposition MLAs protesting inside Kerala Assembly premise after boycotting the Governor's policy address. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Governor Arif Mohammed Khan started the policy address of the LDF government at the 22nd session of Kerala Assembly on Friday, protest from the opposition UDF MLAs led to ruckus.

The Governor's speech was interrupted by constant sloganeering from the opposition prompting him to take pauses twice.

"You have raised and chanted enough slogans. Please let me do my constitutional duty. Do not interrupt me," the Kerala Governor told the UDF MLAs. 

Meanwhile, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala rose from his seat and accused the government of being 'corrupt'. 

ALSO READ | Kerala Governor to read policy address containing remarks against farm laws

Ten minutes into the Governor's address, UDF MLAs staged a walkout and boycotted the policy address.

The address began with the impact of Covid-19 on the social and economic situation of the state. The economic impact is estimated at Rs 80,000 crore deficit in state GDP.

The Governor is likely to read the opinion of the state, which has unanimously passed a resolution against the laws enacted by the union government, on the issue. The government had sent the copy of the policy address to governor the other day. 

In an interview to The New Indian Express the Governor said he valued dissent in democracy but it should be done to build a consensus and not provoke conflict. 

Both LDF and UDF were at loggerheads with the Governor for his decision to turn down the state government's request to convene a special session on August 23. The issue was resolved after he later
gave the nod later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala assembly Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan LDF UDF
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp