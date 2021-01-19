STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lottery seller from Tamil Nadu wins Rs 12 crore in Kerala's Christmas-New Year lottery

He reached the Lottery Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday and handed over the prize winning ticket. The lucky winner has not yet decided what to do with the prize money.

With the resumption of lottery sales, vendors are finally back to their routine life after nearly two months of lockdown. Thangaraj, a Tamil Nadu native, sells tickets from Kaloor bus stand in Kochi

Image of a lottery seller used for representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sharafuddin, a lottery seller from Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, is the winner of the Kerala State Christmas - New Year Bumper Lottery. His ticket XG 358753 won him the first prize of Rs 12 crore.
        
The ticket was among the unsold lot kept aside by him. The draw was held the other day but the winner could not be traced. The first prize winning ticket was sold by a wholesale lottery agent at Aryankavu near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.
        
Sharafuddin, who has his roots in Kerala, has been living in Tenkasi with his family for the past many years. He told the media that he had been purchasing lottery tickets and used to win small prizes earlier.
        
He reached the Lottery Directorate here on Tuesday and handed over the prize winning ticket. The lucky winner has not yet decided what to do with the prize money.

Sharafuddin's parents hail from Kerala and his wife Sabeena's native place is Aryankavu in Kollam district. The couple have a son named Parvez.

