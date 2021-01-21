STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition moves resolution against Kerala Assembly Speaker over association in gold smuggling case

The resolution alleged that Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan brought disrespect to the house and the chair by associating with the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Published: 21st January 2021

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare instance, a resolution moved by the oppositon UDF, seeking the removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, has been taken up for discussion in the Kerala assembly on Thursday.

Indian Union Muslim League’s Manjeri MLA, M Ummer introduced the resolution. As many as 20 MLAs including BJP’s O Rajagopal supported it.  

Deputy Speaker who chaired the proceedings said the resolution was allowed without going into the technicalities.

P Sreeramakrishnan sat in the chair of deputy Speaker along with other members during the discussion.

The resolution alleged that the speaker brought disrespect to the house and the chair by associating with the accused in the gold smuggling case and that the Speaker’s name was being connected to the reverse hawala case, in which US dollar was smuggled out of the county in large quantities through diplomatic and other channels. 

CPM leader S Sarma came out against the resolution terming it a politically motivated one. 

Earlier the Speaker had said that he allowed resolution against him to provide opportunity for opposition to raise their protests in assembly.

Sreeramakrishnan will be the third Speaker in Kerala assembly to face a resolution seeking dismissal from office.

Comments

