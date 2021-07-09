I am not leaving Kerala, they are kicking me out, says emotional Kitex CMD Sabu Jacob

By Express News Service

KOCHI: "I never wanted to leave Kerala. But how long can one bear abuses and torture? The biggest thing one needs is peace of mind and I have lost it. I am not leaving Kerala, they are kicking me out,” said an emotional Sabu M Jacob, chairman and managing director of the Kitex group of companies, before boarding the private jet sent by the Telangana government for talks to be held in Hyderabad on

Friday.

Sabu said he tried his best to stay in Kerala but was forced to make the tough decision as the harassment was increasing day by day. “My father had a big dream of establishing an industry that provides jobs to tens of thousands. But the dreams have been shattered. Many entrepreneurs have ended their lives in Kerala unable to withstand the harassment. Many were driven out and my plight is the

latest on the list. It is time for Kerala to think of a change in the system. We should make the state industry-friendly,” he said.

ALSO READ: Kitex Group row: Rajeeve says no govt role in raids; tortured like animal, alleges head honcho Sabu

Sabu said he will consider shifting the existing units to other states if the harassment continues. “Though the expense for building infrastructure will be huge, many states have offered assistance if I decide to migrate,” he said. Sabu reminded that around 61 lakh Keralites have migrated to other countries and states in search of jobs as there are no job opportunities in Kerala. There are around 7 lakh Keralites in Tamil Nadu. Years ago Tamilians had migrated to Kerala in search of a job but the situation has changed. If the trend continues, Kerala will turn into a retirement home where only elderly people reside, he said.

“I am not worried because other states are offering me a red carpet welcome. But it is a situation of grave concern for the unemployed youth in Kerala. The world has changed a lot, but Kerala refuses to change. We are 50 years behind other states,” he said.

Sabu said while other states were vying with each other to lure him, not a single person in the Kerala government tried to dissuade him. “Nine states contacted me and extended all support to implement the project in their state. But the Kerala government never asked why I was winding up the project. The Industries Minister said the project was non-existent. Though the Chief Minister talks about facilitating industries, the change has not reached the lower ranks. I am not a powerful personality and I don’t have the skill or courage to fight against a minister,” he said.