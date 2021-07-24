STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students from Kerala shine in ICSE, ISC exams, pass percentage higher than national average

The pass percentage of 100% and 99.96% for the ICSE and ISC exams respectively in Kerala was higher than the national average

Published: 24th July 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 04:08 PM

Owing to the pandemic, the ICSE and ISC Board examinations could not be held this year (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students from Kerala put up an impressive performance in the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations, the results of which were announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday.

The success rates of students from the state in the ICSE and ISC exams were 100% and 99.96% respectively. In 2020, the success rates in the state for the ICSE and ISC exams were 99.96% and 99.48% respectively. The pass percentage in Kerala this year was higher than the national average of 99.98% for ICSE and 99.76% for ISC.

Owing to the pandemic, the ICSE and ISC Board examinations could not be held this year. The CISCE devised a special assessment methodology that also considered marks of various school level exams for tabulating the results of ICSE. For ISC, along with school-level marks, the Class X average marks for a few subjects were also considered.

"Given the exceptional circumstances under which the results have been prepared, this year too, the CISCE will not be publishing the merit lists for the ICSE & ISC Year 2021 Examinations," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Record success rate

In ICSE, both girls and boys from the state achieved a success rate of 100%. In the ISC exam, girls have done better than boys, recording 100% success rate while the pass percentage of boys in the state was 99.92%.

All 3,728 boys and 4,059 girls who appeared for the ICSE exam from the state became eligible for higher studies. In ISC, all 1,452 girls who appeared passed, while all but one out of 1,323 boys who appeared became eligible for higher studies.

For the ICSE examination, there were 59 written subjects of which 22 were Indian languages, 11 foreign languages and one classical language. For the ISC examination, there were 50 written subjects of which 13 were Indian languages, five foreign languages and two classical languages.     

