Robbers 'skillfully' get away with 7.5 kg gold from Palakkad cooperative bank, leave no trace

The burglary was noticed on Monday when the bank was opened for transactions after the weekend. The wire leading to the CCTV has been cut and the memory card is also missing, police said. 

Published: 26th July 2021

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Close to 7.5 kilograms of gold and Rs 18,000 cash went missing from the Palakkad branch of A major robbery was reported at the Maratharoad Co-operative Rural Credit Society.

The burglary was noticed on Monday when the bank, located beside the Walayar –Thrissur national highway, was opened for transactions after the weekend.

Since Saturday and Sunday were holidays, the police are not sure when the burglary took place. The wire leading to the CCTV has been cut and the memory card is also missing, police said. 

A board meeting was held in this Congress-ruled society on Friday. The 7.5 kilograms of gold and Rs 18,000 were kept in the locker inside the strong room. The thieves used a gas cutter to break open the strong room, the police said.

The forensic experts have reached the spot. None of the other records kept in the bank are missing, the police said. Circle inspector of the Kasaba station N S Rajeev said that they were examining the CCTV footage of the nearby institutions to get the leads in the case. 

