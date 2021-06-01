STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lakshadweep reforms: Is it possible to put off implementation of regulation, Kerala HC asks Centre

Published: 01st June 2021 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 03:05 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  “Is it possible to put off the implementation of Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 because of the lockdown and pandemic situation?” the Kerala High Court asked the Central government orally on Monday.

However, the court did not issue an order but asked the petitioner to send his suggestions to the island administration and the administration to send the same to the Centre.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath made the query when a petition filed by Muhammed Sadique of Kavaratti seeking a fresh public notice inviting suggestions and comments from the people of Lakshadweep after the existing lockdown restrictions are lifted or relaxed came up for hearing.

ALSO READ | Lakshadweep administration extends shutdown, asks MPs to wait

Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Natarajan said it will take time to finalise the regulation.

“Ultimately, the file will go  to the Central government. Then there will again be deliberations. Thereafter, it will go to the President of India. Only after these procedures, it will be notified. If the petitioner is aggrieved by the notification, he can take up an appropriate legal remedy then. If the procedure is extended at this stage at the cost of one individual, it will affect the entire procedure,” he argued.

S Manu,  counsel for Lakshadweep administration, informed the court that 593 suggestions,  objections and comments were received and these had been forwarded to the  Ministry of Home affairs. If the petitioner has any grievance, he can forward it to the Lakshadweep administration.

The court disposed of the petition stating that the petitioner can forward his suggestions to the Lakshadweep administration in two weeks, which shall then be forwarded to the Centre.

