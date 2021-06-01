Lakshadweep reforms: Is it possible to put off implementation of regulation, Kerala HC asks Centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Is it possible to put off the implementation of Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 because of the lockdown and pandemic situation?” the Kerala High Court asked the Central government orally on Monday.

However, the court did not issue an order but asked the petitioner to send his suggestions to the island administration and the administration to send the same to the Centre.

A Division Bench comprising Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Kauser Edappagath made the query when a petition filed by Muhammed Sadique of Kavaratti seeking a fresh public notice inviting suggestions and comments from the people of Lakshadweep after the existing lockdown restrictions are lifted or relaxed came up for hearing.

Opposing the plea, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Natarajan said it will take time to finalise the regulation.

“Ultimately, the file will go to the Central government. Then there will again be deliberations. Thereafter, it will go to the President of India. Only after these procedures, it will be notified. If the petitioner is aggrieved by the notification, he can take up an appropriate legal remedy then. If the procedure is extended at this stage at the cost of one individual, it will affect the entire procedure,” he argued.

S Manu, counsel for Lakshadweep administration, informed the court that 593 suggestions, objections and comments were received and these had been forwarded to the Ministry of Home affairs. If the petitioner has any grievance, he can forward it to the Lakshadweep administration.

The court disposed of the petition stating that the petitioner can forward his suggestions to the Lakshadweep administration in two weeks, which shall then be forwarded to the Centre.