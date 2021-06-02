STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fourth Oxygen Express delivers 133.52 tonnes to Kerala

Another consignment of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) was transported to the state from the Rourkela steel plant in Odisha on Tuesday.

Oxygen Express with 133.52 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reaching Vallarpadam ICTT on Tuesday. It was filled at Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Another consignment of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) was transported to the state from the Rourkela steel plant in Odisha on Tuesday. The consignment of 133.52 tonnes of LMO arrived at Vallarpadam early in the morning on board the Oxygen Express. 

According to Nithin Norbert, IRTS, area manager, Ernakulam, this is the fourth consignment to arrive at Vallarpadam. “A total of 380.2 tonnes of LMO was delivered to the state by three Oxygen Express trains. With the seven rakes, having a capacity of 20 tonnes each, that arrived on Tuesday, the total LMO brought in is 513.72 tonnes,” he said.

At the Vallarpadam ICTT yard, the Oxygen Express was stabled for decanting (a highly risky and time-consuming process of transferring cryogenic LMO to tankers). After decanting, the tankers will transport LMO to various storage points across the state. 

“Safe and speedy decanting is vital for returning empty containers for a refill to the LMO refilling destinations in Hapa, Baroda, Mundra in the west and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the east,” Nithin said.

