Complaint that landed mother in jail on charges of abusing minor son fake, finds Kerala Police  

The documents filed by the police team reportedly marked the allegation as fake, but added that the child had raised the allegation on his own and he was not tutored by anyone.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special police team probing the Kadakkavoor Pocso case, which saw a mother of four children spend 40 days in jail after being accused by her husband of sexually exploiting their minor son, in its report to the POCSO court has rubbished the allegation.

The documents filed by the police team reportedly marked the allegation as fake, but added that the child had raised the allegation on his own and was not tutored by anyone as alleged by the woman's family.

The 45-year-old woman was arrested by Kadakkavoor police last December on the basis of the complaint filed by her husband alleging that the former had subjected their 13-year-old son to sexual abuse for almost three years. The woman's family alleged that there was marital discord among the couple and the husband, who was living with another woman, had fabricated the complaint to discredit her.

The woman had to spend about 40 days in jail before the High Court granted her bail. The High Court had observed that the allegation was wild in nature and directed the cops to probe whether the child had been tutored to give a statement against his mother.

It was on the directive of the HC that the police formed a special team, which was headed by Divya Gopinath, Superintendent of Police in the Information Communication and Technology wing.

Sources said the report gave a clean chit to the woman after conducting a scientific investigation. The medical board formed to examine the child had also reported that there was no evidence of sexual abuse, the sources added.
 

