Husband arrested for dowry harassment after 23-year-old woman found dead in Kerala

KOLLAM: Police on Tuesday morning recorded the arrest of Kirankumar in connection with the death of his wife Vismaya. A case has been registered against him and he has been booked for dowry harassment and domestic abuse. IG Harshita Attaluri will head the probe into the case.

Vismaya, 23, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her husband's home at Poruvazhi in Sooranad here on Monday. Kirankumar, who is a motor vehicle inspector with the motor vehicles department, was absconding after the incident.

He was taken into police custody on Monday night after he surrendered himself at Sooranad police station. Police have informed that more charges will be imposed only after the post-mortem report is out, which is expected to come by Tuesday evening.

Kirankumar's family and relatives will also be questioned soon in connection with the case, said police.

Vismaya’s father and brother alleged that her husband Kirankumar murdered her. They said she had been subjected to torture over dowry by him. A WhatsApp chat and pictures later released by her relatives revealed the brutal torture faced by Vismaya.

Vismaya was a final year BAMS student at the Mannam memorial cooperative Ayurveda medical college, Pandalam. The couple got married on May 31 last year.