Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan receives 1st shot of COVID vaccine

The 75-year-old Pinarayi joined the list of Chief ministers of Bihar, Odisha and Goa to take the first dose this week.

Published: 03rd March 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan receiving the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the Covid-19 vaccine at Government Women and Children’s Hospital at Thycaud in Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. 

He called upon the people to take vaccination without any hesitation. “We have eradicated diseases such as polio through vaccination. However, there are some people involved in spreading rumours about vaccination. Such misinformation does great harm to oneself and to the society,” the Chief Minister said after receiving the vaccination.

He was accompanied by Health Minister KK Shailaja at the hospital.

The 75-year-old Pinarayi joined the list of Chief ministers of Bihar, Odisha and Goa to take the first dose this week.

The public works minister G Sudhakaran also took the vaccine at General hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.  

Earlier Health Minister KK Shailaja, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Ports minister Kadannapally Ramachandran received the first dose on Tuesday. 

The vaccination for people aged 60 and above and those in the age group of 45-59 with co-morbidities has started from Monday.

