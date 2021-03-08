STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala elections: Back in NDA as BJP accepted our demands, says JRS president CK Janu

The JRS had been in political uncertainty after Janu made a tactical move to find a berth in either LDF or UDF.

Published: 08th March 2021 02:35 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Making a U-turn in her political stand, tribal leader and Janathipathya Rashtreeya Sabha (JRS) president C K Janu rejoined the BJP-led NDA.

The vibrant leader took the decision after her wait to get entry into either the ruling LDF or opposition UDF failed to yield any result.

The saffron front is likely to field Janu in Mananthavady or Sultan Bathery constituency in the coming assembly polls. Speaking to TNIE, Janu said: “BJP leaders had approached JRS seeking an alliance in the coming assembly polls. As they were ready to meet our demands, we decided to join the front,” said Janu.

The JRS had joined NDA in the last assembly polls and she contested from Sultan Bathery, but was relegated to the third place.

Later, she quit the alliance alleging the BJP leadership failed to keep the promises given to her party. The JRS had been in political uncertainty, after Janu made a tactical move to find a berth in either LDF or UDF.

Though initial talks were held with LDF leadership, they did not take a final call on admitting JRS. Hoping for a positive response from them, JRS had stayed away from fray in the local body polls.

