STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala polls: Denied seat, Kerala Mahila Congress chief tonsures her head

The moment she realized that her name has not been included in Vypeen seat, she spoke with a smile on her face before the media on her decision to shave off her hair in protest.

Published: 14th March 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Lathika Subhash

Congress leader Lathika Subhash tonsures her head in protest against the underrepresentation of women candidates. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the Congress leadership, Kerala Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash stepped down from her role. She announced her resignation at Indira Bhavan immediately after watching party president Mullapally Ramachandran's press meet at New Delhi where she was denied a ticket from the Vypeen constituency. She went one step ahead and tonsured her head on the veranda of Indira Bhavan.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leadership, she maintained that one side of her head is shaved off in protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's anti-women policies and the inhuman attitude taken by the Narendra Modi Government in the Katva incident, while the other half is in protest against the denial of the seat to her. 

READ HERE |  Congress releases list of 86 candidates, Oommen Chandy to contest Puthuppally

56-year-old Lathika Subhash belongs to the "A" group led by senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy. But she has never shown undue loyalty to the Oommen Chandy camp. Ettumanoor native Lathika has been working round the clock for the party and she was a regular presence at Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s “Aishwarya Kerala Yatra ''.

The Mahila Congress leadership had sought 20 per cent representation in the candidate list where at least two women leaders should get representation from each district. But this was not maintained which led her to take the extreme step of resigning from her official capacity and also in tonsuring her head. She began her speech by saying that the much-awaited Congress list has been quite disappointing.

“My aim is to become a corrective force in the party. It is high time the Congress party stands with the women. I will not go anywhere and have no intention to join any other party. Even if the leadership doesn’t decide to give 20 % representation to women, at least one woman from all the 14 districts should have been included. Now my colleagues are putting pressure on me to contest as an independent candidate from my home town constituency, Ettumanur. First, let me speak to my family members and I will then take a call on my future course of action", said Lathika Subhash.

UDF convener M M Hassan reached Indira Bhavan to initiate damage controlling measures with the wounded woman leader. But Lathika Subhash asked him with her trademark smile on her face, “Where is the Ettumanoor seat she offered in the beginning”? Hassan was at a loss of words and tried to pacify her, but to no avail.

She sought his blessings and fell on his feet and got into her car and left. Now all eyes are on Lathika Subhash’s next step on whether she will fight in Ettumanur as an independent candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lathika Subhash congress Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls sexism
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Prof. G Menachery
    Let Inc exchange one of the six undecided seats for Ettumanoor and accommodate Lathika. This will be much admired and both Inc & kcj will benefit in the fray.
    1 day ago reply

  • George Menachery
    Congress can exchange one of their six undecided seats for Ettumanoor and accommodate Lathika. It will be a noble gesture from Inc and kcj and will be appreciated and admired universally - and may do much good toboth parties in the election
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp