Protests by CPM cadres force KC (M) to return Kuttiyadi seat

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Putting an end to days-long deadlock in the LDF over its candidate in Kuttiyadi constituency, Kerala Congress (M) has decided to return the seat to the CPM in view of the unprecedented protests of the CPM grass root level workers in the constituency.

With this, KC (M)’s seat share in the LDF has shrunken to 12 seats. Earlier, KC (M) had released its candidates’ list, excluding Kuttiyadi indicating its willingness to hand over the seat to the CPM after CPM’s lower level workers took the streets demanding the party to take over the seat from the KC (M).

In a press release issued here, KC (M) chairman Jose K Mani said his party decided to cede the seat to the CPM taking into account the peculiar political situation that emerged in Kuttiyadi.

“The LDF gave 13 assembly seats to the K (M), including Kuttyadi. With regard to the KC (M), the main concern is the unity and solidarity of the Left Front. Hence, the party has decided to hand over the Kuttiaydi seat to the CPM on the basis of the lofty view that it is a political imperative that the Left Front should win this election and that the LDF should continue to rule in Kerala,” Jose said.

Jose added that the KC (M) has a strong resolve that it would not do anything that would leave even a scratch on the unity of the Front. “Although the KC (M) deserved to get 13 seats in the LDF, the decision was taken after discussions with the Left Front leadership in view of the peculiar situation prevailing,” Jose said.