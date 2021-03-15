Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers in Dharmadam

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has filed his nomination papers to contest as the LDF candidate from Dharmadam constituency on Monday. He filed two sets of nomination papers before the returning officer Bevin John Varghese at 11 am.

Pinarayi was accompanied by CPM district secretary MV Jayarajan and CPI leader CN Chandran at the time of filing the nomination papers.

In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, the CPM has avoided marches of workers and gatherings of party supporters during the filing of nomination papers. Pinarayi has been backed by CPM leaders CN Chandran and P Balan in the nomination papers.

Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally too filed his nomination papers as the LDF candidate from Kannur.