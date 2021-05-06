STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

480 persons including CSI priests booked for violating Covid protocol during Munnar retreat

The priests and the office-bearers have been booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and Section 269 of the IPC.

Published: 06th May 2021 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have registered a case against 480 people including priests, church staff and the office-bearers of CSI Christ church in connection with the annual retreat of CSI South Kerala diocese which took place in Munnar last month allegedly violating the Covid-19 protocol. The case has been registered based on the preliminary report of Devikulam Tahsildar, who submitted the report based on the instruction of Devilkulam sub-collector S Prem Krishnan.

Earlier, Idukki District Collector H Dineshan, who learned about this event on Wednesday, asked the Devikulam sub-collector to submit a report on this issue. 

"On Wednesday, the village officer was asked to submit a report. It stated that the organisers violated the protocol. So I instructed the Tahsildar to submit a report to the police for further action. A report on the same findings has been submitted to the Collector," Prem Krishnan told The New Indian Express.

ALSO READ: Pinarayi vows action against CSI diocese, faithful to approach HC

The priests and the office-bearers have been booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and Section 269 (Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The police were also not informed about this event. So an FIR has been registered. We will take further action after verifying the CCTV footage there to check whether the priests had followed the government restrictions. Preliminary reports and evidence confirmed that they have violated the protocol. Based on the investigation, we will also submit the report in the court soon," said R Suresh, DySP, Munnar.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the event, who are the priest and family of Munnar Christ church where the event took place, have also tested Covid-19 positive and they are under treatment at a hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munnar retreat CSI South Kerala diocese annual retreat covid protocol violation Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance Kerala COVID cases
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp