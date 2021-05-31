STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

VM Sudheeran writes to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Athirappilly hydroelectric project

In the letter, Sudheeran recalled that various scientific-technical-environmental-social impact studies had ruled out the power project.

Published: 31st May 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president V M Sudheeran has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terming the move by the LDF Government to revive the Athirappilly hydroelectric project which had already been rejected by the people.

He recalled that whenever a new government comes to power, there has been a mysterious move from certain quarters to revive the Athirappilly project.

In the letter, Sudheeran recalled that various scientific-technical-environmental-social impact studies had ruled out the power project. He highlighted 10 factors which would be affected if the Athirappilly project is implemented.

ALSO READ | Opposition leader voices concern over Athirappilly hydel project

“There is dearth of adequate water for this project, the targeted power cannot be produced, the cost towards the power production is high, the water level availability in the drinking sector and irrigation in the Chalakkudy area will be affected, 14,000-hectare irrigation facility will be lost, the drinking water availability in 20-odd local bodies will be affected, the tribal communities’ lives and the environment will be grossly affected, rare flora and fauna’s survival will be at stake and also the water streaming towards Athirappilly and Vazhachal will be affected,” said Sudheeran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V M Sudheeran Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Athirappilly hydroelectric project
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer
Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)
Centre to take decision within 2 days on class 12 board exams: AG to SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer on Wednesday stopping a woman who was travelling with her two children despite the travel ban imposed as part of triple lockdown in Kochi | A Sanesh
Covid19 Kerala: 35 panchayats, 1 municipality, parts of Kochi made containment zones
Workers at Oyyamari crematorium carrying a body to furnace. (Photo | Jayakumar Madala)
COVID19 Deaths: Meet the unsung heroes of Oyyamari Crematorium in TN's Tiruchy
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp