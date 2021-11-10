Suspended Kerala IG Lakshman acted as middleman for antique business of conman Monson

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch probing cheating cases against conman Monson Mavunkal has found that suspended IG G Lakshman acted as a middleman for his antique business. WhatsApp chats by Lakshman, Monson and a woman from Andhra Pradesh revealed that the IPS officer had arranged Monson's stay at the Police Club in Thiruvananthapuram in August this year as part of an antique business deal.

IG Lakshman was suspended last evening for his alleged links with Monson.

During the stay at the Police Club, Monson met the woman from Andhra Pradesh. Voice clips of the woman revealed that it was Lakshman who introduced Monson to her. The deal was to buy a golden Quran, golden Bible, Ganesh idol and fish idol. Lakshman is also a native of Andhra Pradesh who joined the IPS in 1997. However, the deal could not be completed as Monson was arrested in September.

As part of the deal, Lakshman had sent his Personal Security Officer (PSO) to Monson's house in Kaloor to collect the antiques. Crime branch officials have found that Lakshman had visited Monson's house 16 times this year. Similarly, the investigation team also has a photograph in which Lakshman along with Monson was spotted inside a houseboat.

Also, during the lockdown period when travel restrictions were imposed, Monson arranged travel passes for his friends and relatives with the help of Lakshman. Aadhaar cards of his friends and relatives were sent to police personnel in Lakshman's office to receive passes issued by the police department. Earlier, it was revealed that Lakshman had intervened to transfer a cheating case against Monson from the crime branch to the local police. A police inspector who is a close friend of Monson was appointed as the investigation officer.

Last month, the crime branch had recorded the statement of Lakshman in which he denied any financial transaction or business deals with Monson. After evidence against Lakshman emerged, crime branch ADGP S Srijeeth had written to the Kerala State Police chief that an investigation has to be conducted against Lakshman and as part of it he should be placed under suspension. The crime branch has now decided to interrogate Lakshman as part of the probe. A memo in this regard will be issued to Lakshman and interrogation will be carried out by an ADGP ranked officer.