No signs of a break-in, but 15- sovereign jewellery missing from Malayalam serial actress Sreekala's house

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: In a suspected case of a 'house break-in,' 15 sovereign gold ornaments were reported stolen from the house of Malayalam TV serial actress Sreekala.

Sreekala's sister Sreejaya, who is an advocate, and their father are living in the house near Kannapuram in the Kannur district.

The incident took place on November 15. But a police complaint was lodged by advocate Sreejaya, sister of the actress, on November 17.

The burglary took place sometime between 12 and 4 pm on November 17 when the actress' sister had gone out, police said.

The investigating officer VR Vineesh said that Sreekala no longer lives in that house. But her sister and father live there.

He pointed out that it doesn't look like a break-in since there are no visible signs and the doors were not damaged in any way. But a padlock was reported missing. No other damages are visible. Going by the preliminary investigation someone who is known to the actress should have been involved in the crime, he said.

Fingerprint experts have lifted samples from the place.

Sreekala Sasidharan made her debut through the serial, Kayamkulam Kochunni. She became popular with her role in the serial Ente Manasaputri.