Kerala: With rising water levels of Pampa river, Sabarimala pilgrimage suspended for a day

The Pampa river is swollen and there is heavy flow in the river at Triveni where the devotees cross the river to trek the Sabarimala hills and offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple in Kerala

Sabarimala temple in Kerala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATAHANAMTHITTA: As heavy rain continued to lash the high ranges and water level in Pampa river rose dangerously, the Pathanamthitta district administration has suspended Sabarimala pilgrimage on Saturday.  

Pathanamthitta  collector Divya S Iyer has informed that pilgrims will not be allowed to proceed to Pampa, from Nilakkal transit station. The Pampa river is swollen and there is heavy flow in the river at Triveni where the devotees cross the river to trek the Sabarimala hills and offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

ALSO READ| Can spot booking centres for Sabarimala be set up in other states?: Kerala HC

Hundreds of pilgrims from southern states have been trekking the Sabarimala hills braving inclement weather from November 16 as the temple opened for the two month long Mandala Makaravilakku festival. 

"The pilgrims who have booked darshan for the day through  virtual queue will be provided an opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions improve. I request the pilgrims to co-operate and avoid crossing the river till the weather improves," the collector said.

 A red alert has been issued at both Kakki-Anathode dam dam and Pamba dam due to heavy inflow. The Pampa river had swollen inundating the banks at Triveni, where devotees cross the river on Friday night prompting the district administration to suspend pilgrimage for the day.

But, the water has started receding at Manappuram on Saturday morning. "At present, we are discharging 80 cusecs of water through the two shutters of Kakki-Anathodu dam. If rain continues, the discharge will be raised to 160 cusecs. We will open the shutters of Pampa dam if the rain continues," the collector said.

The collector now informed that devotees staying in Nilakkal will be given opportunity for darshan  today after ensuring their safety.

