Over 5,000 teachers remain unvaccinated in Kerala; government warns of action

By Online Desk

It's been a month since schools in Kerala reopened after the long lockdown imposed to curb Covid-19. However, it has come to light that over 5,000 teachers and non-teaching staff have not taken the vaccines in the state.

Kerala education minister V Sivankutty said on Sunday that action would be taken against teachers who were unvaccinated. He said he would also bring this to the notice of the health department.

"Children's safety is our main concern. We can’t justify action of these unvaccinated teachers. We will give [them] some more time (to comply) otherwise the government will act against them," The Hindustan Times quoted the minister as saying.

The minister said that over 5000 teachers and staff were yet to take their Covid vaccines. Some teachers are reporting for duty without taking vaccine.

ALSO READ | Covid jab side effect? Malappuram woman dies after suffering allergy

​"In no way would the government encourage this attitude," Sivankutty said.

It is understood that some teachers are vaccine hesitant because of religious and health related reasons.

The government had given directions to all the teachers to take vaccine before the reopening of schools. Teachers and staff who have not taken vaccine have been asked to stay at home and not come to school, the minister said.

ALSO WATCH: