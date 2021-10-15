STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Another Jesna? College girl from Kerala who had gone out to buy books missing since August 30

Surya, daughter of Radhakrishnan and Sunitha, had gone out to buy books at 11.45 am on August 30. After that her parents lost contact with her.

Published: 15th October 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Surya Krishnan

Surya Krishnan

By Express News Service

In a case similar to that of Jesna Mariya James, whose kin lost contact with her three years ago, Surya Krishnan, 23, has been missing from Alathur near Palakkad since August 30, 2021.

Surya, daughter of Radhakrishnan and Sunitha, had gone out to buy books at 11.45 am on August 30. After that her parents lost contact with her. Surya is a second-year BA student of Mercy College in Palakkad, say sources.

It may be recalled that Jesna Mariya James, a 2nd year BCom student of St Dominic's College in Kanjirapally, had gone missing from her home at Ranni on March 22, 2018. The Kerala High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the case. She is yet to be traced.

Jesna left home in Vechoochira for her aunt's house on the morning of March 22. People had spotted her getting off an auto-rickshaw at Mukkoottuthara town to take a bus to her aunt's place. What ensued after that remains a mystery.

The Kerala High Court had handed over the case of finding Jesna to the CBI following petitions filed by KSU state president KM Abhijith and Jesna's brother Jais John James. The FIR had been registered by the CBI and the investigation charge has been given to Inspector K Nipun Shankar.

The case was first probed by the police special team which failed to make any breakthrough. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alathur Palakkad Mercy College Surya Krishnan Jesna
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp