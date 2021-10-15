Another Jesna? College girl from Kerala who had gone out to buy books missing since August 30

By Express News Service

In a case similar to that of Jesna Mariya James, whose kin lost contact with her three years ago, Surya Krishnan, 23, has been missing from Alathur near Palakkad since August 30, 2021.

Surya, daughter of Radhakrishnan and Sunitha, had gone out to buy books at 11.45 am on August 30. After that her parents lost contact with her. Surya is a second-year BA student of Mercy College in Palakkad, say sources.

It may be recalled that Jesna Mariya James, a 2nd year BCom student of St Dominic's College in Kanjirapally, had gone missing from her home at Ranni on March 22, 2018. The Kerala High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the case. She is yet to be traced.

Jesna left home in Vechoochira for her aunt's house on the morning of March 22. People had spotted her getting off an auto-rickshaw at Mukkoottuthara town to take a bus to her aunt's place. What ensued after that remains a mystery.

The Kerala High Court had handed over the case of finding Jesna to the CBI following petitions filed by KSU state president KM Abhijith and Jesna's brother Jais John James. The FIR had been registered by the CBI and the investigation charge has been given to Inspector K Nipun Shankar.

The case was first probed by the police special team which failed to make any breakthrough.