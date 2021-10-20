STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Southwest Monsoon in Kerala to withdraw on October 26, Northeast Monsoon to set in on same day

Though Kerala received widespread rainfall, there was a 16 percent deficit in the Southwest Monsoon. However, the state received copious rains from October 1 to 20 which helped overcome the deficit.

Kerala rain, Kochi

A flooded street in Udaya colony in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southwest Monsoon, which was delayed by the influence of two cyclonic circulations in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, will withdraw from the state on October 26, the IMD said in a release on Wednesday. Subsequently, the Northeast Monsoon will set in on the same day.

The Southwest Monsoon which normally sets in on June 1 withdraws by September 30. The Northeast Monsoon extends from October 1 to December 31 and brings 491.6 mm rainfall. The state normally receives 22.4 mm rainfall during the winter season which starts on January 1 and ends on February 28. The pre-monsoon period which starts on March 1 and ends on May 31 normally brings 361.5 mm rainfall.

This year, the monsoon current hit the Kerala coast on June 3. Though Kerala received widespread rainfall, there was a 16 percent deficit in the Southwest Monsoon in the state. The state received 1,718.8 mm rainfall during the season as against the normal rainfall of 2,049.2 mm. Wayanad recorded the highest deficit of -32 percent receiving 1,725.5 mm rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 2,525.5 mm. The deficit was more than 20 percent in Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad and Kannur districts.

However, the state received copious rains from October 1 to 20 which helped overcome the deficit. The normal rainfall in the state during the period is 203.7 mm, but Kerala received 455.1 mm rainfall. The excess rainfall was more than 100 percent in 12 of the 14 districts.

