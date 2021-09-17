STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC asks Centre to take decision on release of Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' film within four weeks

A descendant of Kunjali Marakkar had approached the HC to restrain the release of the film.

Published: 17th September 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Mohanlal

Mollywood actor Mohanlal (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Union government to consider the complaint against the releasing of the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer 'Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham' based on Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. 

The High Court's direction to the Union government came while considering a complaint that alleged that the movie was a distortion of history.  The court directed the Union government to take a final decision as per the law within four weeks.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan issued the order on the petition filed by Mufeeda Arafath Marakkar, a descendant of Kunjali Marakkar, of Kozhikode seeking to restrain the release of the film, written and directed by Priyadarshan.

ALSO READ: Movie on Marakkar is distortion of history, says descendant

Counsel for the petitioner Senior Advocate M Ramesh Chander submitted that though a complaint was filed on February 7, 2020, the government has not taken any decision. Meanwhile, the Censor Board informed the petitioner that the complaint has been forwarded to the Ministry concerned and added that the Union government has no role in this matter as it has no right to interfere. However, the court asked the Union government to take a decision on the complaint.

The epic historical drama is said to be the most expensive Malayalam film ever made.

The petitioner submitted that the teaser of the movie portrayed distorted and fabricated versions of the life and time of Kunhalimarakkar which in turn defamed the members of his family. This would also incite communal hatred which poses an imminent threat to law and order. The petitioner stated that the government or the district collector has the power to suspend the exhibition of film on the ground that it is likely to cause a breach of peace.

The petitioner said that an expert committee should view the film and thereafter only allow it to screen in a theatre. "The Central Board of Film Certification has given a U/A certificate for the movie without application of mind and without even verifying as to whether the film depicted the true story of the martyr Kunhali Marakkar," the petition alleged, adding that the history of "Kunjali Marakkar is a component of the school curriculum and if this version is exhibited it would have a serious impact on the minds of the children in their formative years".
 

