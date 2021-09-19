STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Detailed action plan to be prepared for reopening schools in Kerala: State education minister V Sivankutty

As per the decision by the Kerala government, classes from I to VII and Class, X, XII will begin from November 1 and the classes for the remaining grades will start from November 15. 

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty during the virtual high-level meeting of the Centre and various states to discuss the conduct of CBSE Class XII examinations.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will prepare a comprehensive action plan for the reopening of schools in the state, General education minister V Sivankutty said here on Sunday. The state government on Saturday announced that the schools in the state would reopen on November 1.

As per the decision, the classes from I to VII and Class, X, XII will begin from November 1 and the classes for the remaining grades will start from November 15. 

Sivankutty told media persons that preparations have started for the reopening of the schools. The decision was taken in consultation with the education department. The classes will be held on a shift basis, the minister said. "Mask will be made mandatory in all classes and all the classrooms and school buses will be disinfected. Special arrangements will be made in schools that do not have buses. Online classes will also be held in parallel with offline classes. The schools have been instructed to complete the preparatory arrangements 15 days before the school reopening," he said.

The minister said there would be an official-level discussion on the reopening of the school within two days. He said the decision would be taken jointly by the education department and the health department adding that the opinions from teachers' associations will also be considered.

The minister said that Kerala aims to set an example in the country by opening schools. "We had apprehensions in conducting SSLC and HSE exams. However, it went smoothly. The Supreme Court's nod for the conduct of Class XI exams is also a positive move, " he said.

Meanwhile, he denied the speculations that the education department was not consulted before the state government announced its decision to reopen schools from November 1. "The education department was consulted and the Chief Minister took the final decision. Some media reported false information," Sivankutty said.

The minister also added that the apprehensions raised by parents and students will be taken into account and it will be addressed before schools reopen.

