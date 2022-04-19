Protesting employees of Kerala electricity board lay siege to Vydyuthi Bhavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dispute between KSEB chairman B Ashok and the protesting KSEB Officers' Association continues unabated.

On Tuesday the protesters laid siege to the Vydyuthi Bhavan, and the management has decided to take stringent action against them. CITU state president Anathalavattom Anandan who inaugurated the protest said the union is neither against the board nor the LDF Government.

On Monday the Chairman had issued an order banning the siege. He had also warned that stringent action will be taken against those taking part in the protest. Despite the warning, scores took part in the protest on Tuesday.

The KSEB Officers Association urged the management to stop vengeful actions against the association. Inaugurating the protest Anathalavattom Anandan asked how can the Chairman function without employees' support.

"The organization will not thrive if the chairman thinks that he can run without support from the employees. If he's hostile towards the employees even God cannot save the organization," said Anathalavattom Anandan.

Meanwhile, power minister K Krishnankutty is scheduled to hold talks with the CITU, INTUC and AITUC trade unions at 4 pm today.

The protests were triggered by the suspension of a woman executive engineer for unauthorised absence.