POCSO court rejects CBI chargesheet in Walayar case, orders reinvestigation

Welcoming the court order, the mother of the two girls said that she firmly believes that her daughters were murdered.

Published: 10th August 2022 05:04 PM

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Palakkad rejected the chargesheet filed by the CBI in the Walayar case where two minor girls belonging to the Dalit community were found hanging in their house at Attappallam near Walayar. The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reinvestigate the case.

The court issued the direction while considering a petition filed by the children's mother.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet two months ago agreeing to the findings of the state crime branch. However, the mother approached the court alleging that the case was not investigated properly.

The CBI probe concluded that the girls died by suicide, but they failed to find any reason for the death of the girls. The High court had entrusted the CBI to investigate the case based on the plea of both the government and the mother of the two children.

Welcoming the court order, the mother, said that she firmly believes that the girls were murdered. “I don’t think that my children will commit suicide. Now that the court has ordered a reinvestigation, I hope I will get justice,” she said.

The two minor girls, aged 9 and 13, were found hanging in the thatched hut at Attapallam near Walayar 52 days apart. The 13-year-old minor was found dead on January 13, 2017, and the younger child, aged nine, died on March 4. The postmortem report had proved that the girls were subjected to repeated sexual assault.

