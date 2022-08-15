Home States Kerala

Nation's strength based on secularism and commitment to diversity: Kerala CM

Pinarayi Vijayan was addressing the 75th Independence Day parade after receiving the guard of honour and hoisting the national flag at Thiruvananthapuram Central stadium on Monday.

Published: 15th August 2022 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan receiving the Guard of Honor at the Independence Day celebrations at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PRD)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Federalism is the basis of India's existence and hence federal principles should prevail in the country, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was addressing the 75th Independence Day parade after receiving the guard of honour and hoisting the national flag at Thiruvananthapuram Central stadium on Monday.

The Chief Minister said a powerful Centre and contented states are the foundation of federalism. "Our nation's strength is based on secularism and commitment to diversity and harmony. On the foundation of these ideals, our constitution was created," he said.

The state government's accomplishments were also highlighted by the Chief Minister. He emphasised how KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) helped the state's infrastructure expand. Eliminating extreme poverty is one of the state government's top priorities, he added. 

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of digital knowledge. "By elevating digital literacy, it is our responsibility to close the state's digital divide. Start-ups and IT enterprises in the state help us to achieve that objective. e-vehicles should be promoted in view of climate change," he said. 

The Chief Minister also said efforts are being made to ensure development and equality by turning local bodies into local governments. 

ALSO READ | 'Centre acting against federal spirit': Telangana CM hits back at freebies remark

The Chief Minister stated that the attitude of forgetting basic reality has been annihilating the dreams of the freedom fighters.

The Chief Minister also distributed the police medals. Thiruvananthapuram District collector Geromic George, and City police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar were also present.

