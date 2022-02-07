STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress slams Kerala Governor for signing Lokayukta ordinance, says it's an insult to Assembly

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged that the Governor and the LDF government reached a pact to sign the ordinance

Published: 07th February 2022 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Governor signing the Lokayukta ordinance, the Opposition has decided to intensify its protest by taking a legal course of action.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan alleged that the Governor and the LDF government reached a pact to sign the ordinance. Talking to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan alleged that the Governor signed the ordinance as he is aware that the President will not give the nod.

The Opposition is quite disappointed with the latest turn of events. Satheesan had initially sent a letter to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urging him not to sign the ordinance. A UDF delegation led by Satheesan had also called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan with the same request.

However, the Governor issued his nod on Monday after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on him at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

"With the Governor signing the ordinance, the Chief Minister has nothing to worry when the Lokayukta takes up the case against him. This happened when the court alone has the right to make amendments in the anti-corruption body. It shows a give and take agreement between the CPM and BJP," said Satheesan.

A peeved Satheesan also alleged that the Governor's move is an insult to the Legislative Assembly. Unleashing a tirade against the Governor and Chief Minister in equal force, Satheesan claimed that they are hand in glove. Satheesan did not spare Pinarayi either, in view of the recent revelations by Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case.

"An unholy nexus was hatched between the CPM and BJP in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections which saw the gold smuggling case fizzling out. There are a lot of mysteries behind the gold smuggling case. A re-probe should be held not only in the gold smuggling case, but also in the Life Mission project. 46% commission was availed in the Life Mission project which shows the large extent of corruption," added Satheesan.

