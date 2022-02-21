STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Probe needed to find truth in accusations by filmmaker Balachandra Kumar, HC observes

"When a witness, even if he is unreliable, brings out incriminating evidence against one of the accused in a case, shouldn't it be investigated?" the court orally observed.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam director P Balachandrakumar and actor Dileep

Malayalam director P Balachandrakumar and actor Dileep during happier times. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday orally observed that an investigation is necessary to find out if there is any truth in the revelations made by director Balachandra Kumar against actor Dileep. The court pointed out that further investigation in the 2017 actor abduction case was initiated following these revelations. 

"Isn't it a matter for investigation? When a witness, even if he is unreliable, brings out incriminating evidence against one of the accused in a case, shouldn't it be investigated? It's the prerogative of the police to conduct further investigation?" the court orally observed.

The trial court granted permission to conduct further investigation in the case based on the request of the Crime Branch citing the revelations by director Balachandra Kumar against Dileep. The trial court was also directed to complete the probe on or before March 1.

The court made the observations on the petition filed by actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the actor abduction and sexual assault case, challenging the further investigation being carried out by the police in the case. 

Earlier. senior advocate B Raman Pillai, counsel for Dileep, argued that it was a 'sham' investigation and report filed solely due to personal vendetta against the actor. The further investigation is only to fabricate evidence and to delay the trial before the special court, Ernakulam. 

ALSO READ | There can't be one law for powerful, another for ordinary people: Kerala HC to Pinarayi government

A accused person has a right to a fair trial, Raman Pillai contended. Just because someone is an accused in a case, it doesn't mean his rights are suspended. 

He argued that the primary goal of the prosecution in the sexual assault case was to stretch the trial since they could not yet find any material against Dileep in the 2017 case. There was no explicit proof to establish that the first accused in the 2017 case, Pulsar Suni, had any connection whatsoever with Dileep or his brother or that any of them had transferred any amount to the first accused. 

Raman Pillai further pointed out that the impugned report containing new information was submitted by the Investigating Officer on December 29, 2021, the exact date when the officer was scheduled to be examined as the last witness for the prosecution at the trial court.

On Monday, the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case had approached the Kerala High Court opposing the petition filed by actor Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, seeking to quash the further investigation being carried out by the police.

ALSO READ | Swami Gangeshananda bobbitisation case: Kerala Crime Branch unearths conspiracy

"Being the de-facto complainant, I am an interested party in the instant case filed by the eighth accused seeking to quash the proceedings permitting further investigation," the survivor had stated.

"Therefore it is just and necessary to implead the petitioner as an additional third respondent in the case in the interest of justice. Otherwise, it will cause irreparable loss and hardship to the petitioner," the survivor stated in the petition.

The next hearing of the case will be on Tuesday at 1.45 pm.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court director Balachandra Kumar Actor Dileep Senior Advocate B Raman Pillai
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp